Homicide suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Alameda and Eliot Street Thursday

Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:18:31-04

DENVER – A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last Thursday has been arrested by police.

Arturo Villalobos, 39, was arrested Saturday with the help of the Commerce City Police Department. He is currently being held for investigation of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Reports of the shooting on April 14 were initially called in to police at around 6 p.m., with Denver police officers being told the victim in the shooting – who has not been identified – had been taken to an urgent care clinic not far from where the shooting occurred, near Alameda and Eliot Street.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were known to each other and were engaged in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim, police said.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

