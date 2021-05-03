Watch
Homicide investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead in Denver early Monday morning

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 03, 2021
DENVER – A man who was shot early Monday morning has died, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of N. Zuni St., near the intersection with Speer Boulevard, at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said in a tweet a man – who has not been identified – was shot and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. At around 9 a.m., officers said the man had died and they were now investigating his death as homicide.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

