Highlands Ranch father arrested for child abuse following death of 3-month-old daughter

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The father of a 3-month-old child was arrested on child abuse charges after the death of his daughter, Aliah Howatt, in May.

Douglas County deputies arrested James Howatt, 26, at his Highlands Ranch home without incident Wednesday.

Howatt is facing a felony charge of child abuse resulting in death after a grand jury indictment in December.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 10, 2017, when deputies responded to the 26-year-old father’s home to assist in a medical call.

Deputies arrived to find paramedics giving CPR to baby Aliah, who had stopped breathing. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Details as to what caused the child to stop breathing are not known. However, deputies allege Howatt is responsible for her death.

The suspect is currently being held at the Douglas County Detentions Center on a $25,000 bond.

