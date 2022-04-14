High-speed pursuit on I-70 in Garfield County ends in three arrests

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A high-speed pursuit on I-70 in Garfield County ended in the arrest of three people Tuesday night, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11 p.m., a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that was around mile marker 94 heading east on I-70. The vehicle had a license plate violation, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver did not pull over. Instead, it headed east at speeds in excess of 120 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver exited I-70 at New Castle, where they were met by the New Castle Police Department.

The driver headed east on U.S. Highway 6, then reversed direction and headed west on U.S. Highway 6 at the 109 exit, according to the sheriff's office.

At mile marker 106 just east of New Castle, the driver left U.S. Highway 6, crossed the railroad tracks and entered I-70, traveling east in the westbound lane, the sheriff's office said.

The Glenwood Police Department closed westbound I-70 at Exit 114, while deputies paralleled the vehicle from eastbound I-70 at Exit 106.

The vehicle stopped near mile mark 113 near Amy's Acres. At that time, two women and a man exited the vehicle and started running towards Amy's Acres, according to the sheriff's office. K9 Messi, along with his handler, and other law enforcement officers followed suit.

All three were found in the construction yard west of Amy's Acres.

The driver, JoAnn Mallory Martinez, 35, and the two passengers, Casey Eugenia Abraham, 29, and Charles Robinson Shay, 39, were arrested and transported to the Garfield County Jail shortly after midnight.