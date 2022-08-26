Watch Now
Security perimeter lifted at Heritage High, Runyon Elementary in Littleton as police seek carjacking suspect

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 26, 2022
LITTLETON, Colo. – At least two schools in Littleton were on a secure perimeter as police search for a carjacking suspect Friday afternoon.

At around 2:43 p.m., Littleton police reported they had a large presence in the area of Windermere and Ridge Road as they searched for the suspect, who they said stole a car along Mineral Ave.

By 3:30 p.m., police believed the suspect was no longer near the vicinity of the schools and said they were lifting the secure perimeter.

"Biggest thing now is making sure kids are safe as they’re released from school -- so we can expect heightened police presence at both schools until all the kids are headed home," an officer told a Denver7 photojournalist at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated

