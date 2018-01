BRIGHTON, Colo. — The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell will soon learn if he will be tried as an adult.

The 15-year-old's transfer hearing began Tuesday inside an Adams County courtroom. The hearing is expected to last for several days and is closed to the media.

After the hearing, a judge will decide the boy's trial status, which is currently in juvenile court.

MORE | See a timeline from the disappearance and murder of Campbell here.

Denver7 is not naming the teen as he hasn't yet been charged as an adult.

Kiaya Campbell went missing last June after leaving her dad’s home in Thornton with a 15-year-old. Hours later, Thornton Police discovered the girl’s body lying face down in the grass at a Thornton park.