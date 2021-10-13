"He left me there to die": Man guilty in police shooting during home invasion robbery sentenced

DENVER — A man convicted of shooting and wounding a Colorado police officer during a home invasion robbery in 2018 was sentenced in an Arapahoe County courtroom Monday.

Angelo Alston, 20, was sentenced to 44 years in prison after he pleaded guilty under an agreement in August on one count of attempted murder of a police officer and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Alston shot and wounded Cherry Hills Village police officer Cory Sack the night of Aug. 20, 2018, during a shootout after sack responded to a home invasion robbery on Sedgwick Drive.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the robbery and were confined to a bathroom, prosecutors said.

During the shootout, Sack was hit twice by gunfire, once in his right ankle and once in his left leg, shattering his femur. Sack returned fire, striking Alston in the hand, according to prosecutors.

Sack was in the courtroom during sentencing.

“The reason he wanted me dead was the badge I was wearing,” Sack told the court. “Only the lowest of the low will try to kill a police officer trying to help others in their most vulnerable time… He left me there to die.”

Alston was 17 when the crimes were committed but was charged as an adult.