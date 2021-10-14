Greeley police seek clues in missing teen’s homicide

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle Monday morning.

Jacob Fooshee was found by officers responding to a medical assistance call in the 100 block of 30th Avenue, according to the Greeley Police Department.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The teen had been reported missing Sunday after he was last seen around 3 p.m. the previous day driving a red Mercedes Benz sedan, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.