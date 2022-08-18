Greeley police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out for a bank robbery at First Bank, located at 4322 9th Street Road.

According to Greeley police, the suspect entered the bank lobby and threatened the teller, telling them to give him the money in the drawer. The robber then exited the bank from the north-facing doors and took off in an unknown direction.

Greeley Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brunmeier at 970-351-5352.