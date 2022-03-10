Greeley man wanted on multiple warrants for child sex crimes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Greeley man is wanted on multiple warrants for child sex crimes, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Leo Toby Martinez, 50, has active warrants for sex assault on a child out of Garden City and La Junta County. At least one of the victims was under the age of 15, according to the sheriff's office.

His last known address is in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in Greeley. Martinez is currently number two on the sheriff's office's Most Wanted list.

Martinez is six feet tall and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the fugitive tip line at 970-304-6565 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Those who submit a tip through Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.