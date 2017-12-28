Greeley man found guilty of sex assault, will spend 8 years to life in prison after retrial

GREELEY, Colo. – A Greeley man will spend eight years to life in prison after he was found guilty of sex assault following a retrial after his 2012 conviction was overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Adrian Parra-Hernandez, 51, was convicted of two counts of sexual assault and public indecency for raping an unconscious woman in downtown Greeley’s Lincoln Park in April 2011, according to a press release from the Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented at the trail showed Parra-Hernandez was talking to the victim outside a bar when she was passed out from intoxication. He then carried her into the park over his shoulder and sexually assaulted her, the press release states.

A police officer patrolling the area caught Parra-Hernandez as he was sexually assaulting the woman.

He was originally convicted in June 2012 and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison. But last year, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the sentence after the court determined his Miranda rights were not properly given, according to a spokesperson form the DA’s Office.

“This case took several years because of the retrial that occurred,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said. “I know it was difficult for all who were involved, especially the victim, but we’re pleased with the final outcome of sending the defendant to prison and finding justice for the woman he assaulted.”

The court sentenced Parra-Hernandez last week to an indeterminate sentence of eight years to life in the Department of Corrections.