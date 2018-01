GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man who was facing charges related to the possession of child porn images was on the run when police say he shot himself during a traffic stop in Vernal, Utah.

Caleb Jack Rounsavil, 42, was pronounced deceased at the scene Wednesday evening.

Rousavil was charged with multiple counts of child sex assault after Greeley Police say his former employer reached out to investigators on Jan. 5.

The unnamed business, who fired Rousavil in November, told police they discovered images depicting child pornography stored on digital devices presumably used by the suspect while he was employed.

During the investigation, police obtained a warrant to search his home and found additional evidence, according to a Greeley Police release.

But before police descended on his Greeley home Wednesday afternoon, investigators learned Rousavil had fled the state.

A bulletin to regional law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect was then issued.

Hours later, he was spotted driving through the northeastern Utah town and was pulled over.

As the officer was approaching Rousavil’s car, the suspect shot himself.

Greeley Police say the investigation is ongoing.