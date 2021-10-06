Greeley house fire becomes homicide investigation after man's body found inside charred home

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found inside a charred home following a fire early Sunday morning.

The Greeley Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court sometime around 5:43 a.m.

Officers, that were nearby, arrived on the scene moments later to find the house fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release Wednesday.

The man’s body was discovered inside the home after crews extinguished the fire. Police detectives and an arson investigator were called to the scene after the discovery.

An autopsy was completed, and the cause of death was ruled to be a homicide. The identity of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications have been made.

Police said the case is currently active and being investigated. They said they have no reason to believe there is an ongoing danger to anyone else in the community.

