Grand Junction woman wanted for allegedly hitting CSP vehicle, eluding law enforcement

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – A Grand Junction woman is wanted by authorities after allegedly hitting a Colorado State Patrol vehicle while eluding law enforcement this past Friday.

Just after midnight Friday, Elizabeth Tafoya, 42, was observed running through a stop sign in the area of North Avenue and Morning Glory Lane in a green 1993 Toyota passenger car, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy tried to pull her over, she took off at a high rate of speed on 29 Road.

The vehicle was later spotted driving recklessly near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Melody Lane by another deputy and she reportedly again failed to yield to law enforcement.

Deputies say she was seen driving recklessly several times, at one point driving down the wrong side of the road and two times appearing to try to hit a Mesa County patrol vehicle, the statement reads.

The Colorado State Patrol was then called in to help apprehend her, according to the statement. She was chased into the 2900 block of Texas Avenue, where she reportedly drove through a chain link fence and continued southbound through the dirt lot north of the Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Her vehicle then hit a CSP vehicle, but she did not stop, according to Mesa County deputies.

Tafoya is wanted for two counts of felony vehicular eluding, aggravated driving with a revoked driver status, habitual traffic offender, two counts of attempted vehicular assault, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to yield at a stop sign, criminal mischief and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Deputies also said she has two active warrants from unrelated cases.

Tafoya was last seen driving in a green 1993 Toyota passenger car in the area of 28 Road and I-70 Business Loop.

If you have any information of Tafoya’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Mesa County Crime Stoppers at at (970) 241- 7867. Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous.