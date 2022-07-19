GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Grand Junction man was arrested for second-degree murder after a stabbing victim succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Around noon, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department were called out to the 400 block of Chipeta Avenue after a 911 caller said a man had been stabbed at Hawthorne Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, and later succumbed to his injuries.

A short time later, officers located Michael Yellowhair, 52, near Hawthorne Park and arrested him in connection to the stabbing. According to Grand Junction police, Yellowhair and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

Yellowhair was charged with second-degree murder.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next-of-kin have been notified, according to police.