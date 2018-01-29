Funeral services for Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm scheduled for Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – The funeral services for Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm, who was shot and killed while on duty last week, are scheduled for 11 a.m. this Friday.

The funeral service will take place at the Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released as they come available. The sheriff’s office asks people not to contact the church for information, but rather to call the Joint Information Center at 720-322-1212 or GummPIO@gmail.com.

Gumm, 31, was shot and killed after responding to an assault call in Thornton on the night of Jan. 24.

His accused killer, 22-year-old Dreion Dearing, will be formally charged Wednesday, but is currently being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder of a peace officer and other felony charges.

The Adams County Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations for Gumm's family. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said that information about Gumm's funeral arrangements would be posted on its website at a later date. The family has asked that donations be made to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation in lieu of flowers.

The shooting marks the second fatal shooting of a deputy in Colorado in 25 days after Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was ambushed on New Year's Eve 2017.

The procession and subsequent funeral services for Parrish earlier this month were attended by thousands, including dozens of law enforcement officers from across the country.