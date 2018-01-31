Fugitive white supremacist gang member arrested in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — State and federal authorities executed a search warrant at a DeBeque home and arrested a fugitive who investigators say is a known white supremacist gang member.

Rodney Clark Price, 40, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday. Price was wanted on multiple warrants, including federal firearm violations.

According to a news release, the investigation of Price began in September of 2016, when authorities learned the convicted felon was in possession of firearms.

During the initial investigation, police say they seized two firearms and distribution quantities of methamphetamine.

Garfield County deputies attempted to apprehend Price on Jan. 18, but he was able to get away after ditching his car amid a pursuit. Police say they found 16 grams of meth in his vehicle.

Price was considered an officer safety risk based on his previous contact with local law enforcement. Investigators say they were also able to validate Price as a white supremacist gang member.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT assisted in Wednesday’s arrest.

Price was transported to the Mesa County Jail where he was booked on his active Federal, Mesa, and Garfield County arrest warrants.