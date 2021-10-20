Fugitive wanted on parole violations shot by Department of Correction officers in southeast Denver

DENVER – A fugitive wanted on a parole violation by the Colorado Department of Corrections was shot by one of its officers late Wednesday morning in southeast Denver.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Department of Corrections asked the Denver Police Department for help as they tried to arrest the fugitive near the intersection of S. Parker Road and Quebec Street.

DOC officers found the suspect and determined he was armed with a handgun. Officers from the DOC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit then fired shots, striking the subject, according to DPD Division Chief of Investigations Joe Montoya.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, Montoya said.

No officers or residents where the shooting took place were injured in Wednesday’s shooting, he added.

The investigation into this shooting will be handled by the DPD’s Homicide Unit and the Colorado State Patrol as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will oversee the investigation.