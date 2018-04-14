Fugitive suspected in Westminster carjacking shot and killed by US Marshals, authorities say

THORNTON, Colo. — U.S. Marshals shot and killed a man who Thornton police say was involved in a carjacking and shooting in Westminster Friday morning.
Bruce Allee, 31, was shot by a member of the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Corona Street in Thornton Friday afternoon. No marshals or officers were injured.
The circumstances behind the Thornton shooting are not yet known.
Police said Allee entered a garage in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street before 7:30 a.m. and attempted to steal a car that was parked inside.
Allee shot and wounded a man who tried to stop the carjacking, according to police. The victim's wife and the couple's 9-year-old daughter were in the garage at the time of the incident but escaped without injury.
The man was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
After the shooting, the suspect took off with the couple's car but it was later recovered near 70th Avenue and Broadway, authorities said.
Allee was on a supervised release program and was required to wear a GPS-linked ankle monitor as a condition of his bond when he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared about two months ago.