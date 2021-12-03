Fourth teen arrested in shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A fourth teenager suspected of participating in the shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora was arrested Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was arrested by detectives within the department’s Major Crimes Unit in coordination with the Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team (FAST) and SWAT, according to a news release.

The teen is being held on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the release states.

Three 16-year-old students were formally charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder and other charges on Tuesday in connection to the shooting outside Hinkley High School on Nov. 19.

Anybody with information on the shooting can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.