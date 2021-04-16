Fourth person involved in fatal 2017 break-in in Denver sentenced to prison

DENVER — The fourth and final person involved in a fatal break-in in 2017 in a Denver neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Wednesday, a Denver jury found Dmarco Blake, 21, guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary after a day and a half of deliberating, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Blake was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

Blake was identified as one of four people who broke into a home along the 3900 block of S. Spruce Street of Denver on May 15, 2017, according to the district attorney's office.

During that break-in, Timothy Anderson, 27, was shot and killed.

Blake was 17 years old at the time.

READ MORE: DPD links string of home invasions, burglaries after capture of teen implicated in May murder

Following the shooting, he fled to California, where he was apprehended and convicted in a home burglary and beating of an elderly woman. He was arrested on May 30 in Torrance, California, according to the district attorney's office.

In October 2018, he was extradited back to Denver and was tried as an adult in connection to the fatal shooting of Anderson.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Blake was found guilty of murdering Anderson, and hopes those who knew Anderson can feel a sense of justice.

Three others — Demond Hamilton, 24, Keione Clark, 22, and a 15-year-old female — were also involved in the crime. In November 2018, Hamilton was found guilty of felony murder, two counts of first-degree burglary-assault/menace and four counts of a violent crime sentence enhancer. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2018 and received a 45-year sentence. The juvenile was charged and pleaded guilty to accessory to murder, aggravated robbery and to being an aggravated juvenile offender.