Founder of fake breast cancer charity gets 1 year in prison

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man accused of running a fraudulent breast cancer charity has been sentenced to a year in prison for failing to file a tax return.

The Denver Post reports 37-year-old Adam Shryock, who founded “Boobies Rock!“, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty.

Prosecutors say the Castle Rock man pocketed more than $1.8 million from “Boobies Rock!” merchandise while sending little money to legitimate breast cancer groups. Shryock was accused of using the funds to support his lifestyle, including buying himself a BMW, subscribing to an online dating service and paying bar tabs and a maid service.

Between “Boobies Rock!” and other businesses, Shryock earned more than $2.4 million between 2011 and 2012. That, as well as income not reported in 2010 while living in California, led to a $430,970 debt to the IRS.