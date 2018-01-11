Fort Collins woman missing for more a month found dead in Larimer County State Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins woman who was missing for more than a month has been found dead in Larimer County and investigators are calling her death a homicide, according to an official with Fort Collins Police Services.

The body of 41-year-old Kimberlee Graves was found Tuesday by a park ranger in Lory State Park, according to a press release. The park is located about ten miles west of Fort Collins.

Graves was last seen at her home on the night of December 4, 2017. Four days later, a friend called police so they could check on her, as the friend wasn’t able to reach Graves. Police went to her home on Akin Avenue, but nobody answered the door and her car was gone, according to initial reports from the police department.

On Dec. 10, six days after Graves was last seen, the missing woman’s friend called police and reported her home had been ransacked. Three days later, police found Graves’ vehicle, a red Toyota Rav4, abandoned in a parking garage at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Detectives currently do not have reason to believe there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about Graves’ death should contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.