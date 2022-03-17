Fort Collins woman arrested on suspicion of pimping, prostitution following monthslong investigation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A woman suspected of running a prostitution ring out of her massage business in Fort Collins was arrested last month following an extensive investigation, police said Thursday.

Fort Collins Police Services was notified about a possible prostitution or human trafficking ring happening at a massage business on 1720 West Mulberry Street back in July of 2021, according to a news release.

The department’s Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) then launched an investigation into the business and its owner, 51-year-old Qiaoru Li, of Fort Collins.

Over a period of seven months, investigators found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and taking place at the business. They also learned two of Li’s employees had recently moved from California and were living there.

Following the investigation, which included searching her home, her business and her financial records, the NET team arrested her in February on charges of pimping, keeping a place of prostitution, soliciting for prostitution, prostitution, and pandering.

“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division, in a prepared statement. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”