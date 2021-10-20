Fort Collins police: Window peeper shoots at group who confronted him

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are looking for an alleged window peeper who they say shot at a group of people who confronted him as he tried to get away. No one was injured.

Police received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. Monday regarding a man up in a tree, dressed all in black and peeping into a window at a home in the 1700 block of Heritage Circle, according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.

Before officers arrived, the alleged peeper was confronted and fled the scene in a darker blue colored bicycle. While fleeing, the suspect fired multiple rounds from a firearm at the group who confronted him, according to police.

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life. Our investigators are following every lead possible to identify this suspect,” Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Tim Doran said in a statement.

The suspect is described as medium to heavy set Hispanic male with a mustache. He appeared to be between the ages of 18-24, witnesses told police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to police, are asked to call Detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.