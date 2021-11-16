Former Craig city councilor sentenced for internet luring in Lakewood

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former Craig city councilor was sentenced Friday in a Jefferson County courtroom after he was convicted of multiple sex-related felonies.

Brian MacKenzie, 50, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in Colorado’s Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

MacKenzie was arrested in 2019 on charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and criminal attempt after authorities posed as a 14-year-old girl during an undercover sting operation.

Prosecutors said MacKenzie sent sexually explicit messages and arranged a meeting at what he believed to be her parents’ Lakewood home.

The former city councilor was arrested October 11, 2019, on his way to the home. Prosecutors said police found condoms in the glovebox of his vehicle.

A Jefferson County jury found Mackenzie guilty on Sept. 9.

As part of his sentencing, Mackenzie will be supervised in the community and must register as a sex offender and participate in sex offender treatment.