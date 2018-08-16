Former Colorado sheriff convicted of misconduct faces lawsuit from inmate who alleged sex assault

DENVER -- The former Sedgwick County sheriff, convicted of official misconduct after being accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled inmate, is now the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the now-former inmate.

The plaintiff, who Denver7 is not naming because she was the alleged victim of a sex crime, is seeking damages from now-former sheriff Thomas Hanna and Sedgwick County.

Hanna was sentenced in July to 7 months in jail with work release as part of 12 months probation stemming from the August 2016 case. He was acquitted of the most serious charges related to sex assault.

In the woman's lawsuit, she reiterated the allegations that Hanna offered her $60 to have sex with him. Despite the alleged solicitation which she refused, she said Hanna ordered her to undress and then took off his own department uniform pants and underwear and proceeded to sexually molest her.

According to the lawsuit, "former Sheriff Hanna threatened [her] that if she told anyone about what he had done she would spend the rest of her life in prison."