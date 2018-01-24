Former Colorado nurse who groped sedated patients gets another 12-year prison sentence

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A former ER nurse at a Thornton hospital was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fondling a woman who was heavily sedated in 2015.

Thomas Mark Moore, 45, worked at the North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton when the crimes for which he was sentenced Tuesday occurred. He groped a woman who was sedated because of severe migraines.

But his 12-year sentence will run concurrent to another 12-year sentence Moore received last year after he pleaded guilty to two different counts of attempted sexual assault stemming from his grabbing the breasts of female patients at UCHealth in 2014 and 2015.

He has been accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 patients across two states, and was fired from three hospitals before being arrested.

“This conduct is completely aberrant and should never have occurred,” Adams County District Judge Robert Kiesnowski, Jr., said at the sentencing hearing.