BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder swim coach is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers.

On July 14, Jon Michael Beber was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, on three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

From 1997 to 2002, Beber was a swim coach for the club team Boulder Swimming. He allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers from the team. He left the team in 2002 when allegations surfaced, Boulder police said in a press release Monday.

Beber went on to coach swim teams in Albany, New York, Florida and Atlanta.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office at 303-441-3811. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 970-669-6113 or filing an online report.

“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the press release.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse in a sport setting, you can make a report to SafeSport here.