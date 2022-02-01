Former Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant convicted of sex assault, unlawful sexual contact

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A former Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant was convicted on several sex crimes Monday following a six-day trial, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Michael Benson, 34, is accused of making dirty jokes, inappropriate comments in the workplace, and flirting with a civilian employee at the Adams County Jail between February and July of 2018.

The victim in this case told the court that Benson became more aggressive as time went on, eventually sexually assaulting her.

She testified that she was desperate to become an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy, and she was attempting to get into the academy when these incidents occurred, according to a news release from the DA spokesperson.

She told the court she was fearful coming forward with her allegations could damage her ability to become an academy cadet.

ACSO Internal Affairs eventually became aware of the incidents involving the victim in this case, and members of the team contacted her in September of 2018, the news release states. Benson was fired by the sheriff’s office and the criminal case against him was spearheaded by the Commerce City and Brighton Sexual Assault Task Force.

“Mr. Benson used his position of power to force himself upon a subordinate and sexually assault her. Such a crime is outrageous on its face, but it is particularly reprehensible coming from a Sheriff’s Deputy. We will not tolerate this behavior. My office will prosecute those who commit these crimes without fear or favor, including when it occurs in a jail by a member of law enforcement. I applaud the victim for her courage in coming forward and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.

Benson was convicted on one count of sex assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

He will be sentenced on April 7 at 9 a.m.