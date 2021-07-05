Five shootings reported by police in a span of 4 hours in Denver overnight

DENVER – Denver police reported five different shootings within a span of four hours overnight.

The first shooting was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday on West Saratoga Avenue and South Irving Street.

A woman was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries was unknown. On Monday morning, police said the woman's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and appear be self-inflicted.

Four minutes later, at 11:26 p.m., Denver police tweeted their officers were investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Crystal Way and Carson Boulevard. The victim in this shooting, only identified as a woman, took herself to the hospital following the shooting, police said, adding her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No other updates about this shooting have been released.

About 40 minutes later, just seven minutes after midnight on July 5, Denver police responded to a shooting near the intersection of E. 50th Avenue and Milwaukee Street in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood.

Initially, police said two victims were injured in this shooting – a man and juvenile. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance; the juvenile was taken by private vehicle, police said.

On Monday morning, however, police said that through the course of the investigation, it was determined that only the man sustained a gunshot wound. The man's injuries are non-life-threatening. The juvenile "was not seriously injured," police said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing.

The fourth shooting, reported near the intersection of South Dayton Street and South Alton Way, was reported at 12:28 a.m. by police.

Investigators said a woman was found in the area but that her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The fifth shooting was reported by police on W. 6th avenue N. Drive and Wolff Street shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there have been no arrests in any of these shootings. Denver police also did not say if these shooting were at all connected.

Only two of the five shootings overnight took place near one of the five crime hot spots identified by the Denver Police Department in late May, when Mayor Hancock announced a new division to address violent crime and police reform.

Our partners at The Denver Post report the city is on track to meet or exceed the number of shootings and homicides not seen since 1981.

You can view detailed location of where this weekend’s shootings took place in the map below.