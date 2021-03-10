First arrest made in University Hill party-turned-riot; Boulder police release new images, video

BOULDER, Colo. – Police have made their first arrest in connection to the party-turned-riot on Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood from over the weekend.

Henry M. Chardack, 20, who was arrested Wednesday, is facing several charges, including felony first-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor engaging in a riot.

Police said in a news release they are continuing their investigation into ten other individuals who were allegedly involved in riot-related crimes and said they anticipated additional arrests in the coming days.

The city’s police department also released new photos (see image gallery above) and videos of people they are trying to identify, including a man who threatened to shoot a Boulder police officer. Those videos can be viewed here, here, here and here.

The police department also continued to encourage the community to submit tips to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com as well as through department's evidence submission portal.

Three officers were injured after they were struck with rocks and bricks after they responded to the large gathering, according to police, and at least one car was damaged and flipped over. Police say an armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck sustained heavy damage, as well as other vehicles belonging to residents.

The street party involved 500-800 people — most not wearing masks — near the University of Colorado Boulder on Saturday.

A CU Boulder student, who did not want to be identified, told Denver7 what happened Saturday night was a result of frustration over COVID-19 restrictions.

"This is a culmination of kindred spirits that have come together to put on something beautiful: a rebellion, revolution," the student said. "They feel like they've had their freedoms taken away from them by the school, by the county. This was a revolt."