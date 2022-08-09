Fight at Brighton house party turns into shooting, leaves man in critical condition

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man is in critical condition after a fight at a Brighton house party turned into a shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of County Road 27 (North Main Street) for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned a fight at a "large house party" spilled into the street and multiple shots were fired. Those involved in the shooting took off before officers arrived, according to Brighton police.

Forty minutes later, officers were told that a 24-year-old man had been struck in the head by a bullet and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is currently in critical condition, Brighton police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TipLine at 303-655-8740 or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $5,000.