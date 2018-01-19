Federal officials say 13 AR-15s stolen from Murdoch's in Littleton, 2 people arrested

Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 3:17PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso
DENVER – Two people are in custody after stealing 13 AR-15 rifles from Murdoch’s in Littleton early Thursday morning, federal officials tell Denver7 Investigates.
The weapons were stolen shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Denver7.
There is now an “active and urgent” investigation underway involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Denver Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado said.
Eight of the AR-15 rifles were recovered Thursday along with other weapons stolen in a different burglary, officials said, but five of the AR-15s haven’t been recovered. Officers continue to work to find the outstanding weapons.
Two arrests have already been made in connection to the Thursday burglary. It’s unclear if there are remaining suspects outstanding at this time.