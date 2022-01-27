FBI searching for two suspects who robbed Aurora bank at gunpoint

AURORA, Colo. — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Aurora Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing an Aurora bank at gunpoint Wednesday.

The incident happened at Huntington Bank, located at 1710 South Havana Street in Aurora.

The FBI says both suspects were armed with handguns during the robbery. One suspect pointed a small handgun at the bank teller, according to the bureau, while the second suspect stood inside the bank entrance holding a handgun.

The first suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s, roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall with an athletic build. He wore a black baseball cap with the letter "P" on the front, a surgical-style mask, black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division

The second suspect is also believed to be a man in his 20s. He is roughly six feet tall with a medium build. He wore a black hoodie and black pants.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division

The FBI is asking the community to be on the lookout for anyone matching the above descriptions, particularly anyone who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.