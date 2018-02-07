Family of El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick issues statement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The family of El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs, released a statement on his life Tuesday evening. The full statement reads as follows:

February 6, 2018 [9:00 PM]

Statement from the Flick Family

"Husband, Father, Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew. Our Beloved Micah Flick.

It is with immeasurable pride and unfathomable grief that we remember the incredible sacrifice that Micah made in service to our community and country.

Micah was truly passionate about helping those who could not help themselves. Knowing the risks, he pursued that mission with all he had. Our family is grieving the loss of a hero; a man who reacted instantaneously and selflessly to protect the public and fellow law enforcement officers.

We are also grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man who was many different things to many different people. Above all, he was a man who loved Jesus, loved his family and lived life with zeal, hunger and passion.

As a family, we thank the communities of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the State of Colorado and our entire Nation for the abundance of love that has been poured out. We would also like to thank the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless and heartfelt support and guidance as we navigate this chapter in our lives.

We take comfort in knowing that Micah’s legacy will be his faith in God and his deep, rich character that will continue to shine in the hearts and lives of his wife, Rachael and their two children, whom he loved with his whole heart."