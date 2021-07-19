Family mourns death of Dontre Williams after triple shooting in LoDo

DENVER — The family of Dontre Williams, who was shot and killed early on Sunday morning, gathered in a vacant parking lot near Market and 20th Streets to remember his life and to mourn that evening.

The family confirmed to Denver7 that the other two victims, Dontre's brothers, were also injured in the shooting and are recovering in a Denver hospital.

"We wanted to really take a moment, celebrate his life and bring all of his family and his friends together," said Kenny Newell, Dontre's cousin. "All of us are really in shock over this incident that happened."

Family of Donte Williams

The Denver Police Department is still looking for information as they investigate the shooting. Police tweeted about the incident at 3:15 on Sunday morning and said the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Market Street.

Family of Dontre said they were notified of the shooting early in the morning.

"I headed straight downtown, straight to the scene and really just waited around to see if we could gather any more information on what was happening," Newell said. "We still don't really know what happened."

Now, as the family seeks answers, they are pleading for anyone who saw the shooting to come forward.

"The last thing that we thought was going to happen this morning is we're going to wake up and we're going to have a missing family member," said Newell. "We need any tips from anywhere to go to the Denver police department. Because our family's hurting."

No suspect information was available. Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting and have not released additional information.

Call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with information.

