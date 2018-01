COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former Peterson Air Force Base security policeman has been sentenced to prison for raping four women in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reports ex-Air Force Staff Sgt. Desmond Alvis Martin was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison.

His latest sentence will run concurrently with a 48 year-to-life sentence Martin received last year.

Prosecutors say videos recorded by Martin show him raping sex workers at gunpoint.

Martin pleaded guilty.

He said he had attacked the women when they met him for dates, pointed a pistol at them to keep them from complaining and recorded the assaults on his cellphone.