EVANS, Colo. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help after they arrested a man for child sex crimes in Larimer County last week.

Christopher James Skyberg, 38, was arrested June 23 on multiple felony allegations of child sex crimes after a two-month investigation, which began in late April when deputies were contacted by the parent of a 15-year-old girl, who told them a suspicious man had contacted their daughter via email and asked her to meet for sex.

Deputies identified the suspect as Skyberg and learned he had been talking with the girl not just via email but also through texts.

A parent of the girl gave the teen’s cell phone to investigators with the Strategic Enforcement Unit and one of those investigators continued exchanging texts with the suspect, pretending to be the 15-year-old girl.

Deputies claim Skyberg wrote in text messages that he wanted to have sex with the teen knowing she was underage.

Skyberg was arrested at a hotel in Windsor where he was supposed to meet the girl and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of internet luring of a child, enticement of a child, unlawful sexual contact of a child, criminal attempt – sexual assault on a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. His bond was set at $175,000.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigator Tyson Russell at (970) 498-5154 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.