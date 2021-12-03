Erie police releases new arson suspect surveillance video, asks community for help

ERIE, Colo. – The Erie Police Department has released new surveillance video as they continue to ask for the community’s help in identifying three arson suspects.

The department received two reports of attempts by these suspects to knowingly or recklessly start a fire last month. The first report occurred on Nov. 11 at around 2 a.m., the second on Nov. 21.

The three arsons occurred near the 1700 block of Bain, 1700 block of Daily and 1600 block of Harris. In newly released surveillance video, the suspects were seen near the 900 block of Weston Circle.

After initially describing the suspects as wearing black hooded sweatshirts, investigators now believe the hoodies to be white or grey.

“Arson is a serious crime. It can injure people, destroy property, and destabilize neighborhoods,” police said in a news release. “When fire-setting involves juveniles, early intervention is critical. In addition, young arsonists often benefit from professional help to communicate and deal with anger or trauma in less dangerous ways.”

If you or someone you know has any information about these crimes, you are asked to submit them to Detective Sergeant Robert Vesco at rvesco@erieco.gov or Detective Shannon Crow scrow@erieco.gov, or by calling (303) 926-2827.