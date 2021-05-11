Englewood man sentenced after ambushing estranged wife, shooting her companion 7 times

AURORA, Colo. — Prosecutors say a man who was shot seven times saved the woman he was with by putting his body over hers when her estranged husband approached them and opened fire in Aurora. The suspect was sentenced to prison on May 3.

David William Torrez, 35, of Englewood, pleaded guilty on March 4 to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation. Under his plea agreement, other charges against him were dropped. Arapahoe District Court Judge Darren Vahle sentenced him to the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement — 45 years, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Torrez ambushed his estranged wife, 38, and her male companion, 40, in Aurora on Feb. 21, 2020. Torrez opened fire on them, hitting the man seven times.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man inside a car. Of the seven gunshot wounds he had, two were to his head. The 38-year-old woman was with the man, but had not been shot, according to the district attorney's office.

The man was transported to a hospital.

The woman told police that she was separated from her husband, Torrez. She added that he had been harassing and stalking her. She also said that he had placed tracing devices on cars that she used, according to the district attorney's office.

Police determined that Torrez had followed the man and woman and approached their car. As Torrez shot at the man, he covered the woman's body with his own.

The woman told police that as Torrez shot her companion, she heard him say “I hope you’re happy with yourself.”

Torrez was found and arrested later that day in Dacano.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt prosecuted the case with Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Oldham, head of the Domestic Violence unit and one of the prosecutors on the case.

“Mr. Torrez not only stalked the victims in this case, he hunted them. In a planned execution, the defendant shot one of the victims seven times — including twice in the head — while the victim protected the defendant’s estranged wife from the bullets,” Eckhardt said. “This would have been a double homicide but for the strength and determination of the victims.”

The man and woman involved in this case offered a statement. In full, it reads:

“We would like to publicly thank those who worked so tirelessly and tremendously on this case for both of us. From the first officer on scene, to the medics who arrived so quickly, to Dave Sutherland and his amazing team at the Aurora Police Department, and of course to Brian Eckhart and Elizabeth Oldham, the DAs who put so much care into their prosecution and fighting for justice for us as survivors. We will forever be grateful to those mentioned and everyone in between. Gratitude is so forgotten these days, but we are grateful.

And to any woman or any person who might be in a situation of control and abuse: Please get help. You do not have to be in a situation where you’re being beaten for it to get bad, drastically and progressively. If there is extreme verbal, social, emotional and other forms of abuse — stalking and physical abuse will soon follow. Seek help, and get the law involved early. You are not alone, and it is not normal or justifiable to be in a home filled with fear, control and threats. The only reason we are alive today is because of a hero who sacrificed his body, and for the tireless medical efforts along with miracles that kept that hero alive.”