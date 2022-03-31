Endangered missing person alert issued for two Glenwood Springs boys

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for two boys out of Glenwood Springs, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Angel Rodriguez, 8, and Andres Rochin, 6, were last seen around 2:50 p.m. in Glenwood Springs. The children were picked up after school by Angel Calderon, 30. This is not normal, according to the CBI.

The CBI said there is a reported history of child abuse and there are concerns about Calderon's mental state.

Angel is described as 4 feet 3 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Andres is described as 4 feet tall and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Calderon is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a gray 2015 GMC Acadia with Colorado license plate CZT660.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-625-8095.