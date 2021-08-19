Endangered Missing Alert issued for Longmont teen who may be traveling to Florida with ‘unsafe’ mother

LONGMONT, Colo. – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 15-year-old boy from Longmont who is on his way to Florida with his mother.

Roberta Tenore, 54, was deemed as unsafe to have custody of 15-year-old Royce Tenore by Colorado Courts, according to the alert, which also stated Royce wishes to remain with his mother

Royce was last seen on July 25 and was reported as a runaway at the time, the alert states.

The mother and child may be traveling to Wildwood, Fla., with a full-size ABF Freight moving truck, identified as truck 503451.

Investigators said the moving truck is supposedly moving through the Albuquerque, N.M. area on its way to the Sunshine State.

An arrest warrant for Robert in connection to this investigation is pending, CBI noted.

Royce is 6-foot-1, weighs 185 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Roberta is 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

Both may be traveling in either a 2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado license plate BXYU93 or a 2003 white GMC Yukon with Colorado license plate 273LUT.

If seen, call 911 or the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8555.