Elbert County deputy shoots suspect in abdomen; suspect now recovering in hospital

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office shot a suspect Thursday afternoon after the person allegedly tried to flee from deputies.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., a deputy with the sheriff's office spotted a vehicle speeding near the 9000 block of Highway 86 headed westbound. The vehicle did not have a front or rear license plate, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy made a U-turn to try to stop the vehicle and the driver turned into the Kiowa Industrial Park and fled on foot.

The deputy returned to his vehicle to try to intercept the suspect east of where they had stopped, according to the sheriff's office.

Other deputies had responded to the area by this point and set up a perimeter to locate the suspect.

When they found him, a deputy fired one round, striking him in the abdomen, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office did not release any information about other details leading up to the shooting.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and is recovering after having surgery.

No deputies were injured.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

The sheriff's office said it will release more information once it's available.