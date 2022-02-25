El Paso County man arrested after breaking into home, attacking owner with machete, sheriff’s office says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – A man in El Paso County was arrested in the early hours of Friday after attacking a homeowner with a machete, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

Adam Gerak, 36, allegedly broke into a neighbor’s house sometime before 1:47 a.m. and attacked the homeowner with the weapon, the spokesperson said in a news release.

A Palmer Lake Police Department officer and an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the address and found Gerak armed with the machete. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims in the attack, who sustained multiple injuries, were immediately taken to the hospital. One of them has since been released. The other remains in the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Garek was booked into the El Paso County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, felony menacing, as well as other charges.