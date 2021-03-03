El Paso County authorities investigating domestic violence-related shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died and one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday, and El Paso County authorities are investigating the crime as domestic violence.

At 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 5700 block of N. Curtis Road, east of Colorado Springs and a few miles northwest of Schriever Air Force Base, after receiving a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults who had died at the scene. A third adult, who was injured, was transported to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crime as a domestic violence incident, but other details weren't available Wednesday morning.

The three people involved have not been identified.

This remains an active investigation.

If you have information on this case, contact the sheriff's office investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.