Edgewater man with active warrant for homicide arrested at the US-Mexico border, CBP officials say

DENVER – A man wanted for homicide in Edgewater was arrested at the US-Mexico border as he tried to cross into Mexico Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said in a news release.

Aroldo Mendez Reyes, 30, was arrested by CBP officers after he tried to enter Mexico from El Paso, Texas on April 6, but a check on the man revealed an outstanding warrant for homicide, officials said.

Reyes was then escorted for further inspection where a secondary inspection involving biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide, the CBP said in a news release.

“CBP officers are vigilant and constantly working to protect our nation from a wide variety of threats,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “This significant arrest highlights the important role CBP plays in safeguarding communities across our nation.”

Reyes was then arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities. He has yet to be extradited to Colorado.