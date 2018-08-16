Drunk wrong-way driver pleads guilty to Denver crash that killed father, son on I-25

DENVER – A drunk driver charged with killing two people in a wrong-way crash on I-25 pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Kimberly Rodriguez Roldan, 24, was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound in a northbound I-25 HOV lane near 58th Avenue on January 27 when she hit a Honda CRV head-on, a spokesperson for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Miguel Ramirez-Gutierrez, 47, and his 17-year-old son, Michael Ramirez-Muro, were killed. Two other passengers in that vehicle, Maria Muro-Palacios, 45, and Salma Ramires-Muro, 20, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Roldan pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI vehicular homicide, one count of DIO vehicular assault and two counts of careless driving.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 22.