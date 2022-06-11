Double shooting in Denver’s Ballpark District leaves one man dead, another wounded

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded in the city’s Ballpark District early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at 21st and Market streets, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department sent at 1:21 a.m.

Both men were transported to the hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased a couple of hours later. The condition of the second victim is not known.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available. Police are looking into the circumstances that led to the shooting.