Double homicide investigation underway in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – The discovery of two bodies inside an El Paso County home prompted a double homicide investigation early Saturday morning that's still ongoing, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
Deputies were dispatched to the 13500 block of Hobby Horse Lane to perform a welfare check and ended up discovering the two deceased individuals just before 2 a.m., a press release from the sheriff’s office states.
Details regarding the case were not immediately available as this is an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson said.
The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.
“At this time, there is no suspect information and we are urging the community to be vigilant,” the release states.
Investigators ask that you to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666 if you see anything out of the ordinary or if you know something that could help in the investigation.